Samsung Galaxy Ring Will Check Your Fridge and Suggest Meals

We are used to our smart wearables suggesting fitness and sports activities, but Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring will even suggest what to eat after scanning your fridge.

This report comes from Korean news media which suggests that Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division (MX) has teamed up with the company’s Home Appliance department to bring Samsung Food to Galaxy Ring. This means that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be able to provide meals and diet suggestions.

Throughout the day, the Galaxy Ring will track your activity, while Samsung Food, seamlessly integrated with an intelligent Samsung fridge equipped with AI vision, will offer personalized diet recommendations based on calorie intake and body mass index (BMI).

In an advanced futuristic household where the Samsung oven is interconnected, this appliance will adjust cooking parameters such as temperature and duration accordingly. Moreover, users can conveniently order ingredients through the Samsung e-Food Center.

In theory, these offerings sound appealing, however, in reality, most of these products and services are currently limited to availability in Korea, and the associated appliances come with a hefty price tag. But on the plus side, it may cause a snowball effect in the market, causing other companies to follow suit with their home appliances following Samsung’s success in Korea.

In contrast, Samsung Food is a widely accessible platform, currently serving users in 104 countries and regions. It evolved from the app Whisk, once renowned as the largest social network for recipe sharing before Samsung’s acquisition in 2019. Rumors suggest that once the Galaxy Ring debuts in late July, Samsung Food may introduce meal plan suggestions if the speculation holds.