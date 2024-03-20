Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Launch Months After The Original

A recent report unveiled surprising details about the forthcoming budget-friendly iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, suggesting it could be notably more affordable than previously anticipated. These reports mentioned that the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 could cost as low as $800.

Today, a new rumor originating from Samsung’s home country of Korea provides insight into its potential launch timeframe.

Initially, expectations were that the device would be unveiled alongside the Fold 6 and Flip 6 models at a speculated event in Paris slated for early to mid-July. But knowing Samsung, it launches its FE models (cheaper versions of flagships) sometime later after the original flagship. Hence, it appears that the launch might coincide with the release of the iPhone 16, potentially in September or October, rather than the earlier speculated timeframe.

This strategy is aimed at diverting attention from Apple’s announcements, yet it poses a potential risk for Samsung. Considering Apple’s tradition of launching mainstream ‘slab’ devices in September, the foldable market remains relatively niche, despite the device being priced lower than the anticipated iPhone 16 Pro.

Even Samsung itself doesn’t have a lot of trust in its upcoming foldable, at least according to rumored shipment targets. The Korean phone maker aims to ship 200,000 to 300,000 units initially, but if the phone is truly going to be $800, those shipment numbers could be a lot higher.

Although the new launch time for this cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems to be “confirmed” by the new report, we would advise a grain of salt given how little these reports have been corroborating each other. More should be revealed as the July Galaxy Unpacked draws near.