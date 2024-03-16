Samsung’s Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Sacrifice S Pen Support

Reports of Samsung working on a cheaper foldable phone have been popping up in the rumor mill time and time again, despite the company claiming that there will be no affordable versions of its folding phones.

These reports mention a Galaxy Fold 6 FE, a cheaper iteration of the flagship Galaxy Fold similar to Samsung’s other FE models. Now a new report claims the features the Galaxy Fold 6 FE will give up in order to keep its price down.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 FE may not have the S Pen support that is usually available on the regular Galaxy Fold. This would make sense since Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S phones also don’t have S Pen support, a feature that is limited to the more expensive Ultra phone.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Have Much Higher Battery Life Thanks to New Chip

Some rumors even add that Samsung is planning to introduce an Ultra phone in its Galaxy Z Fold lineup too, which is going to be a more premium phone given its name.

As for the FE model, its launch date still remains unclear. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to come out in July this year, but Samsung typically launches its FE phones at a later date. Adding another product to the next Galaxy Unpacked would also make the event absolutely packed since two other foldables, a smart ring and a smartwatch are also in line for the same event.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Get an Even Larger Cover Screen

All this leads us to believe that Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Fold 6 FE at a later date. Just like the launch date, its price tag also remains unclear and it is too early to predict an accurate figure.