Pakistan Football Captain Wants Fans to Fill the Stadium Against Jordan

Published Mar 19, 2024

Pakistan football team’s captain, Easah Suliman, sent out a message to the local supporters to come out in major numbers as the team faces Jordan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

In a video message, Easah said, “I’m really happy to be back in Islamabad,” before he gave an update of the training camp.

“We’ve been here for a few days, and the training’s going well,” as the center-back reached Pakistan after playing his league match in Azerbaijan.

Pakistan has played two matches in the second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier; they were defeated by Saudi Arabia, 0-4, and Tajikistan, 1-6. The positive news is, Easah didn’t play either of these matches as he was injured. His comeback will bolster the team’s morale while the support from the crowd can be the icing on the cake.

“We hope to see as many of you as possible. I know it’s Ramadan so it’ll be difficult but we need your support and we’ll looking forward to seeing you all.”

Pakistan Sports Board, which is equivalent to Ministry to Sports in other countries, couldn’t provide lighting facilities in any of Pakistan’s stadiums to host a night match during Ramadan. This has resulted in Pakistan Football Federation taking a tough decision to host a day-match, although both teams participating are likely to be fasting.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification – Round 2 – Group G

Position Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points
1 Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 6 6
2 Tajikistan 2 1 1 0 5 4
3 Jordan 2 0 1 1 -2 1
4 Pakistan 2 0 0 0 -9 0

