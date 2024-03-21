Confiz Marks a Significant Milestone with the Launch of New Lahore Office

Confiz, a renowned global IT consultancy firm and the recipient of the prestigious Top IT and ITeS Exporter of 2024 award, which was bestowed upon by Dr. Umar Saif, is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art office facility in Township, Lahore.

This new office space spans an expansive 40,000 square feet and represents a significant milestone in Confiz’s journey toward growth and excellence.

Since its inception in 2005, Confiz has evolved from a modest one-room office into a Microsoft Partner-recognized global entity with a formidable presence across North America, GCC, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With a distinguished clientele comprising Fortune 100 companies from Retail, CPG, and Telco, Confiz has emerged as a leader in the IT industry, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to client success.

Confiz has expanded its operations and built a new office campus to encourage employee collaboration, innovation, and creativity. They celebrated the inauguration of the new facility with esteemed guests from prominent educational institutions and industry-leading organizations.

The event began with the ribbon-cutting ceremony by the esteemed Chief Guest, Syed Babar Ali, Founder of LUMS and Packages Limited, followed by an inspiring speech by Raza Saeed, shedding light on his entrepreneurial journey from Uraan to the incubation of Confiz and co-founding his passion project, PakWheels. Dr. Zartash Afzal Uzmi, Co-founder of Confiz and Associate Professor at LUMS, shared insights into Confiz’s transformative journey.

Syed Babar Ali also addressed the audience, recognizing Confiz’s invaluable contribution to the growth of the IT sector and its role in contributing to Pakistan’s GDP.

Among the dignitaries present were Suneel Munj, Co-founder and CEO of PakWheels, Shahid Hussain, CEO of Service Sales Corporation, Mazhar Siddiqui, CEO of Stylo, Muneer Farooqi, CEO of Jazz, and Dr. Shahzad Sarwar, Chairman of Punjab University.

The inauguration of Confiz’s new state-of-the-art office facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, symbolizing its commitment to fostering a thriving work environment. Confiz is set to continue its upward trend, delivering exceptional solutions to clients and leaving a lasting impact on the global IT landscape.