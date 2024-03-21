Gold Price in Pakistan Hits 6-Month High After Huge Single Day Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 3:16 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a huge increase on Thursday as it surged to Rs. 232,400 per tola, a 6-month high.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 4,600 per tola to Rs. 232,400, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 3,943 to Rs. 199,245.

The increase in price is down to gold prices surging to a record high in the international market as the US dollar and bond yields ticked lower after the Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts for the current year.

Spot gold rose 1 percent at $2,208.30 per ounce as of 0725 GMT, after reaching an all-time high earlier in the session, while the US gold futures also increased by 2.3 percent to $2,211.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>