Government Announces Countrywide Crackdown on Electricity and Gas Theft

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 4:22 pm

The government of Pakistan, on Thursday, announced to launch a countrywide crackdown against electricity and gas thefts.

Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, chaired an important meeting in Islamabad earlier, which was attended by the Interior Secretary, Additional Director Generals (DGs), and Directors from all regions of the country.

Naqvi ordered the official to launch a crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country. Following the Interior Minister’s directive, special teams were constituted to take action against those involved in gas and electricity theft.

Furthermore, the meeting also reviewed the progress made on the directives issued during the Interior Minister’s visit to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters last week.

The federal authority’s officials also presented a comprehensive report regarding the Greek boat accident to Naqvi. The minister stated that everyone involved in this tragedy must be held accountable.

He also called for action against human smugglers to effectively combat this menace. The progress on the pending promotions of FIA officials was also reviewed during the meeting.

The Interior Minister ordered the prompt resolution of pending promotion cases. Mohsin Naqvi ordered that all such matters should be concluded within a month.

Arsalan Khattak

