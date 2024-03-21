Federal Minister Wants to Declare Education Emergency in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to advise the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet to declare a national education emergency aimed at bringing back out-of-school children into the education system, ensuring that no child is left behind.

The minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday, wherein he was briefed by officials of the Ministry of Federal Education regarding various programs and projects aimed at advancing education in Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the Ministry focused on crucial initiatives to address the pressing issues within the education sector.

During the meeting, Minister Siddiqui expressed deep concern over the alarming number of out-of-school children in Pakistan. In response to this challenge, he announced his intention to advise the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet to declare a national education emergency.

This declaration aims to bring back these out-of-school children into the education system, ensuring that no child is left behind.

Furthermore, Minister Siddiqui directed the Ministry to swiftly formulate a strategy, with the urgency of a wartime effort, to train one million technology and IT-skilled workers.

This initiative will be funded by the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), with the goal of equipping the workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In addition to addressing the educational needs of children, Minister Siddiqui unveiled plans for a School Meals Program to be implemented in all Islamabad Government Primary Schools.

This initiative will not only ensure proper nutrition for students but also promote their overall health and hygiene. Dr. Khalid emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to improving access to quality education for all.

He stressed the importance of focusing on girls’ education to narrow the gender literacy gap, recognizing it as a crucial step towards achieving national development goals.

To further these objectives, Dr. Khalid announced that a National Conference will be organized in collaboration with SIFC. This conference will aim to address the issue of out-of-school children and combat learning poverty by leveraging the transformative power of technology.

In conclusion, Minister Siddiqui reiterated the government’s dedication to revolutionizing the education sector in Pakistan. By implementing comprehensive strategies and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, the Ministry aims to create a brighter future for the nation’s youth.