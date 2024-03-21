Sindh to Launch Kissan Cards Soon

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, a significant decision was made during a cabinet meeting in Sindh, wherein the provincial cabinet agreed to initiate Kissan Cards across the province.

Chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh cabinet meeting was attended by provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, the Chairman of P&D, the Finance Secretary, and other officials.

During the meeting, the cabinet decided to launch Kissan Cards across Sindh.

Chief Minister Sindh highlighted that the cards will not only be issued to landowners but also to those cultivating 12 acres of land themselves. The cards will be issued throughout Sindh within 6 months.

Murad Ali Shah emphasized that priority will be given to wheat procurement, and assistance will be provided to farmers in case of natural disasters.

He further stated that Bilawal Bhutto has directed to initiate Kissan Cards and measures will be taken to promote agriculture on scientific grounds.

Other Decisions

During the session, the Sindh cabinet approved a grant of Rs. 5 million to JS Academy.

Expenditures amounting to Rs. 521 million were also approved for the People’s Bus Service during the cabinet meeting.

Transport Minister Sindh, Shariq Memon, briefed the cabinet, stating that the Sindh government initiated the People’s Bus Service project in October 2021. At present, 230 buses are operational, with plans to introduce 20 more and procure an additional 40 buses. The government has spent 6.522 billion rupees on 250 buses and 995 million rupees on 40 buses.

The Transport Minister mentioned that a subsidy of 968 million rupees was provided by the government from April 2023 to February 2024.