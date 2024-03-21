Zong 4G Empowers Users with All-New Notify-Me Service: Never Miss a Connection Again!

By Sponsored | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 1:42 pm

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading mobile network operator, is revolutionizing communication with the launch of its innovative Notify-Me service. This user-friendly service eliminates the frustration of unanswered calls due to an unavailable recipient.

With the Notify-Me service, Zong 4G subscribers (callers) can finally know when the person they’re trying to reach (callee) is back on the network. Whether the callee was Struggling with a weak signal or roaming outside Zong 4G’s coverage area, the Notify-Me Service will alert the caller when the callee returns to an active network zone.

With your unanswered calls because the callee’s phone was powered off, Notify-Me Service will send a notification to the caller as soon as the callee’s phone is powered on, ensuring you can reconnect seamlessly.

Activating this service is simple and convenient. Send a text message “Sub” to 6125 or dial USSD code *6125# through your phone. My Zong App also offers the service, users can activate the service in any way they find feasible. The subscription fee for Notify-Me is affordable priced at Rs. 1.50 + tax per day, ensuring you stay connected and informed without breaking the bank.

ZONG Notify-Me Service
Subscription Code Service Name Service Offer Subscription Charges
Send “Sub” to 6125

Or

Dial USSD *6125#

Or

Activate through MZA

 Notify-Me Sends a notification to the caller, when out-of-network callee becomes available Rs. 1.50 + Tax / Daily

“Zong 4G is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the communication experience for our valued customers,” said a Zong 4G Representative. “Notify-Me empowers users to stay connected and eliminates the worries of unanswered calls due to an unavailable recipient.”

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>