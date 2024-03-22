Sindh Education Department Cancels Hundreds of Appointments and Transfers

The Sindh Education Department has revoked more than 400 appointments and transfers made during the caretaker administration.

The department issued a notification, cancelling the appointments and transfers made by former secretary Dr. Shireen Mustafa and Additional Secretary Riaz Ali.

The department took action against the appointments and transfers, which were found to be in violation of the Recruitment Policy 2021.

“The Director (HRMIS/IT) shall revert the biometric of transferred teachers to their previous place of posting,” the notification added.

In a separate news, the provincial education department recently decided to recruit thousands of primary school teachers across the province to address the shortage.

According to a private news channel, the department will recruit 15,380 primary school teachers. All the necessary preparations have been completed by the HR Wing of the School Education Department.