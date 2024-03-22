GTA 6 Release Date Likely to be Pushed Back by a Year

The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 might get delayed till 2026 due to the development falling behind, according to reports.

GTA 6 was on the cards to get released in 2025, as confirmed at the end of its first trailer. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have yet to narrow down the launch window.

Foreign media reported in February that Rockstar was telling its developers to return to office in April, while another report sheds light on why the studio may be adamant about employees working on-site.

Insiders have reported that multiple developers feel blindsided by the return-to-office decision, while others worry Rockstar will fall back into unhealthy crunch practices.

Reports revealed that quality and security concerns are driving the decision. The development on GTA 6 is “falling behind” leaving Rockstar leads to worry that they’ll have no choice but to delay the highly anticipated video game.

Based on March 22, the next GTA game targets a 2025 launch window, with an early-year release date. Kotaku’s sources believe a fall 2025 rollout is much more feasible.

A delay to 2026 wouldn’t be a surprise, however, it is more of a “fallback plan” or an “emergency” course of action if required.

The game is set to come to PS5 and Xbox Series.