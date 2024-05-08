Quetta’s Bugti Stadium to Get Floodlights Within Next 3 Months

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Nawab Akbar Ali Khan Bugti Stadium in Quetta, where he announced plans to install floodlights within three months to improve the stadium’s facilities.

The chairman was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and former caretaker Prime Minister, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Naqvi inspected the ground and announced the installation of floodlights at Bugti Stadium within three months while providing directives to enhance the condition of the stadium.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Nears T20 Captaincy Record And Batting Milestone

Chairman PCB assured that facilities at Bugti Stadium will be improved in minimum time and confirmed that cricket tournaments will be held for the people of Balochistan as well.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Quetta, the Interior Minister paid a visit to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s house to discuss the matters regarding security measures to make cricket more viable in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan met with Mohsin Naqvi, during which mutual interests, the security situation in the province, and other important matters were discussed.

Naqvi assured full cooperation for improving the public peace situation and developing cricket infrastructure in the province so that the youth of Balochistan could propel themselves further in sports.

ALSO READ Former SRH Skipper Opens Up On His Strained Relationship With The Franchise

He said that Balochistan needs support in infrastructure development, so he is ready to provide all possible means and services for the development of the province in terms of sporting facilities.