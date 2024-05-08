Apple iPad Air Now Comes in Two Sizes With M2 Chip and Apple Pencil Pro Support

Alongside the new iPad Pros, Apple has unveiled 2024 editions of the iPad Air, which now comes in 13″ and 11″ sizes just like the iPad Pro models. These have been updated to the M2 chip and the front camera location has been updated.

The screen is still limited to 60Hz IPS LCD and the resolution is 2,360 x 1,640px on the 11-inch model while the 13″ model features a 2,732 x 2,048px resolution. Screen brightness goes up to 500 nits on the former and 600 nits on the latter.

ALSO READ Apple May Launch iPhone Slim Next Year: Rumors

The overall design remains similar to the iPad Air (2022), but with an improvement in the placement of the 12MP front-facing camera, now positioned on the horizontal edge for a more natural feel during video calls. Additionally, there is a single 12MP camera on the back.

The latest iPad Air models have been upgraded to feature the Apple M2 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, paired with 8 GB of RAM and a base storage of 128 GB. TouchID continues to be integrated into the power button, and both sizes of the new iPad Air support Apple’s existing Magic Keyboard as well as the new Apple Pencil Pro, which supports squeeze features thanks to a new sensor.

ALSO READ Apple’s Newest iPads Are Here With The Biggest Upgrades Yet

These new Air models also offer Wi-Fi 6E and the cellular versions support 5G connectivity through eSIM. They come preloaded with iPad OS 17.4.

The 2024 iPad Air is available in space gray, starlight, purple, and blue. The 11-inch model is priced at $599 for the 128 GB Wi-Fi version, while the 13-inch model begins at $799.