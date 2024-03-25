CM Maryam Nawaz Announces Holi and Easter Aid Packages

In a gesture of inclusivity and solidarity, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has unveiled a Holi aid package for the Hindu community, as per a statement released by the Punjab Chief Minister’s House. Under this initiative, 700 Hindu families will receive Rs10,000 each as part of the Holi package. The funds have already been disbursed to the respective deputy commissioners for distribution.

Based on the 2023 census data, Pakistan is home to over 2.21 million Hindus, as reported in the national database. This figure constitutes the registered Hindu population in the country, with Pakistan’s total population standing at around 241.49 million.

Simultaneously, the Punjab government also pledged support for Christian families during the Easter season and announced its decision to support 10,000 Christian families during this Easter. In line with this initiative, the government has allocated a grant of Rs50 million to assist Christian families in celebrating Easter.

Under this scheme, each Christian family across the 36 districts of Punjab will receive Rs5,000. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed district administrations to ensure transparent distribution of the Easter grant. Furthermore, CM has directed that the distribution of grants to deserving Christian families, disabled individuals, the sick, and orphans be completed within four days.

Rahila Khadim Hussain, the Chief Coordinator of the Punjab Minority Wing of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has been appointed as the focal person for overseeing the distribution of the grant. In both cases, the PML-N Minority Wing Punjab has been tasked with monitoring the distribution process to ensure accountability and fair allocation of resources. This initiative underscores the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting religious minorities and promoting inclusivity during important religious occasions.

The announcement of the Holi and Easter aid package reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, harmony, and social cohesion. By extending support to the Hindu and Christian communities during their religious festivities, the government reaffirms its dedication to upholding the rights and well-being of all religious minorities in the country.

Moreover, initiatives such as these contribute to building a more inclusive and pluralistic society, where individuals of all faiths can coexist harmoniously and celebrate their cultural heritage without discrimination or prejudice.