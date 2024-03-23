Pakistan Condemns ‘Horrendous’ Terrorist Attack in Moscow

Pakistan has condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia. In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X (formerly Twitter), the country condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressing solidarity with the people and government of Russia during this difficult time.

The statement read:

We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation.

The UN Security Council also condemned the attack as a “heinous and cowardly terrorist act,” calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Moscow was plunged into chaos as gunmen in combat gear stormed the Crocus City Hall, unleashing a barrage of gunfire and explosives that left at least 60 dead and scores wounded. The militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the heinous act, which has been deemed as Russia’s worst terror attack in years.

The attack, which occurred during a sold-out concert at the iconic venue, sent shockwaves across the city as terrified concertgoers fled for their lives amid scenes of panic and devastation. Witnesses described a horrifying scene of gunmen indiscriminately firing automatic weapons and setting off explosions, plunging the concert hall into chaos and leaving scores of innocent civilians trapped in a deadly crossfire.

Among the victims were five children, adding to the heartbreak and tragedy of the senseless attack. As emergency services rushed to the scene, the full scale of the devastation became apparent, with dozens left dead or critically injured in the wake of the assault.

As the investigation into the attack continues, Russian authorities have launched a mass manhunt for the perpetrators, warning residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. President Vladimir Putin has vowed to spare no effort in tracking down those responsible, while also extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

The attack has sent shockwaves throughout Russia and the international community, serving as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorism and extremism. As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives, questions remain about how such a brazen attack could occur, and what steps can be taken to prevent future tragedies of this nature.