Pakistan’s Volleyball Player Left Out of Korean Volleyball League Due to Ramadan

Pakistan’s national volleyball athlete, Murad Khan, has been replaced by Korean V-League side, Kal Jumbos, after he refused to stop fasting in Ramadan ahead of the championship match of the ongoing season.

Jumbos were concerned about Murad’s physical level due to fasting, which is why they took the decision.

The Korean team had made their move to retain Murad till the end of the season, as the spiker had been playing for the Korean side since the beginning of December 2023.

Jumbos coach Tommi Tiilikainen earlier stated: “Murad has worked hard to adapt to the team. I decided that he could give me more strength to achieve the team goal of winning the championship.”

“We judged that he has high potential as well as offensive ability and blocking using strong physical ability,” these were the reasons which led to the Korean team opting for Murad.

In January, Murad scored 52 points and helped his side, KAL Jumbos, win the game, 3-2, against the Skywalkers.

He was named the MVP of the match with an impressive attack success rate of 72.73%. Giving consistent performances for his team in the Korean league, he has been named the MVP of the week multiple times.

Pakistan volleyball team clinched a silver medal in the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, while Murad played a part in last year’s Asian Games, where Pakistan finished as the 5th-best team in the competition, losing the quarter-final to Qatar, 3-1.

He is one of the few volleyball players in Pakistan who are currently playing in a foreign league and showcasing their talent at the highest level across the globe.