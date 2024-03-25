Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Borrow S24 Ultra’s Stronger Titanium Frame

Soon after Apple introduced a titanium frame on its iPhone 15 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also got it a few months later. Now this stronger frame is making it to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year according to a new leak.

The news comes from tipster Revengues who believes that the Z Fold 6 will be the next Samsung phone to get a titanium frame, which makes sense as it is the most expensive phone in the company’s lineup. This would also expand the feature to more phones since the S24 Ultra is the only Samsung phone with a titanium frame for now. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Fold 4 before that have aluminum frames.

There are rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will make the transition towards a titanium frame too, but that is unlikely since the Z Flip 6 is supposed to be the cheaper Z foldable.

As rumors swirl around the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, anticipation builds for further details on these foldable devices in the months ahead.

While the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to debut in July through the next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumors claim that a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to launch a few months later. This cheaper foldable is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, and some reports claim that it will cost below $500. This appears to be a tall order for a foldable phone, but we don’t exactly have more believable reports at the moment.