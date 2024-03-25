Viral TikToker Hareem Shah Under Police Protection in London After Getting Threats

Amid escalating tensions and alleged threats, viral TikToker Hareem Shah has sought protection from London’s Scotland Yard. The move comes after the controversial influencer reported receiving threats and extortion attempts from individuals residing in the British capital.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for the London police disclosed that Hareem Shah had filed a complaint regarding harassment, blackmail, and pursuit by certain individuals. Shah’s decision to seek police intervention followed a fallout with acquaintances in Manchester, where she had been residing prior to relocating to London.

The controversy surrounding Hareem Shah intensified after anonymous accounts on social media circulated videos and images purportedly depicting her. Allegations emerged from a group of British Pakistanis, accusing Shah of absconding with a significant sum of money—ranging from £5,000 to £5,500—allegedly stolen in Manchester before her departure to London.

However, Hareem vehemently refuted the accusations of theft, asserting that her accusers should approach law enforcement authorities with evidence instead of resorting to defamation campaigns and coercion tactics.

In response to Hareem Shah’s complaint, both local police from Slough and the UK government’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Unit (MSHTU) initiated investigations. As a precautionary measure, Shah was advised to relocate from her known address near London to a new, secured residence arranged by the authorities to shield her from potential threats and harassment.

Having left Pakistan over a year ago, Hareem maintains that she now resides permanently in London. She expressed gratitude towards the police, the Home Office, and local government for their protective measures, emphasizing her desire for justice and adherence to legal procedures.

Hareem Shah’s presence in the media spotlight persists, with recent attention drawn to her husband, Bilal Shah, who went missing upon his arrival in Karachi from London several months ago. Hareem Shah alleges her husband’s disappearance was orchestrated, attributing it to her activism and social media presence. However, Bilal’s family contends that his detention was related to inquiries into Hareem’s online activities, particularly her erstwhile Twitter account, now deactivated.