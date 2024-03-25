Sindh Police Announces 11,000+ New Jobs

In a concerted effort to bolster law enforcement capabilities and address the longstanding shortage of police personnel, the Sindh Police Department has announced plans to recruit a substantial number of individuals into its ranks. According to reports, the department aims to fill not less than 11,108 vacant positions for police constables (BPS-07).

The recruitment drive, facilitated by a third-party entity, the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA), is set to streamline the selection process. IBA Sukkur has promptly rolled out a comprehensive schedule outlining the recruitment procedures, marking a significant step forward in addressing the staffing gaps within the police force.

ALSO READ Qatar Launches New Residence Permit Program for Talent and Entrepreneurs

Prospective candidates eager to serve in law enforcement are encouraged to submit their applications through IBA’s designated WhatsApp number. As part of the application process, applicants must provide proof of payment of a Rs. 1500 challan deposited in Sindh Bank.

Educational prerequisites have been set at a minimum of Matriculation level, ensuring a diverse pool of qualified candidates.

The lion’s share of the recruitment, totaling 3,108 posts, has been allocated to the Karachi Division, the bustling metropolitan hub of the province. Additionally, 2,658 posts have been earmarked for the Hyderabad division, with an additional 442 posts designated for the Shaheed Benazir Abad division.

In the Mirpur Khas division, 478 posts are slated for recruitment, while the Sukkur division will see 510 new recruits fortifying its police force. Larkana Division, another significant region, is set to witness the filling of a substantial 1,630 posts, further enhancing the operational capacity of the police in the region.

The ambitious recruitment initiative underscores the Sindh Police Department’s commitment to enhancing public safety and security across the province. By bolstering its ranks with qualified and dedicated personnel, the department aims to reinforce its ability to effectively combat crime and uphold the rule of law.