Bank Al Habib Starts Its Currency Exchange Operations

Bank AL Habib Limited (PSX: BAHL) has commenced its currency exchange operations, the bank informed the main bourse on Tuesday.

“Alhamdulillah, We are pleased to inform you that subsequent to the issuance of the aforesaid license, the ‘Al Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited’ has commenced its operations today, March 26, 2024,” the stock filing stated.

Last year, the State Bank of Pakistan decided to introduce structural reforms in the Exchange Companies sector, aiming to enhance controls in response to the significant depreciation of the rupee’s value in the open market.