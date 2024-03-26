China Strikes Back at US, Aims to Ban Intel, AMD, and Windows

The US has been working to ban Chinese technology from operating on American grounds for years and now China is striking back with a similar response. The country has prohibited government officials from using machines powered by Intel, AMD, or even Microsoft Windows, all of which are found in a vast majority of all consumer-grade computers.

The report comes from The Financial Times and it claims that all state workers in agencies above the township level need to have computers and servers with hardware that is deemed “safe and reliable.” Huawei and Pythium will be on the list of approved chip makers for Chinese government laptops. Both these companies are banned from operating in the US.

This would serve as a major blow to Intel and AMD, as a significant amount of their revenue comes from China. The region makes up for 27% of Intel’s $53 billion in sales, while AMD had 15% of its $23 billion revenue in China, but let’s not forget that government computers would make a much smaller figure of this revenue.

ALSO READ TikTok Could Now Be Banned in The US Unless It’s Sold Off

Intel, AMD, and Microsoft are expected oppose to these new Chinese guidelines to maintain their revenue streams from the region.

While the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands stand as key hubs for chip design, Chinese firms such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo have emerged as formidable contenders, actively advancing their proprietary solutions in this domain.

ALSO READ Former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Interested in Acquiring TikTok

Despite requests for comments, responses from the State Council Information Office of China, AMD, and Intel were not forthcoming, leaving queries regarding this matter unanswered.