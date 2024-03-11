Former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Interested in Acquiring TikTok

After resigning as CEO of Activision Blizzard late last year, Bobby Kotick has expressed keen interest in acquiring TikTok amidst looming legislative threats in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Kotick discussed the possibility of collaborating on this acquisition with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and fellow conference attendees during a recent dinner. He also raised the matter with ByteDance Executive Chair Zhang Yiming. Should TikTok be sold, The Wall Street Journal speculates that its value could reach hundreds of billions of dollars.

Having helmed Activision for more than three decades, Kotick’s departure wasn’t without controversy. A 2021 lawsuit, resolved last year, alleged that the company, under his stewardship, cultivated an environment rife with sexual harassment and gender discrimination, characterized as a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture.”

Shortly after, The Wall Street Journal disclosed that Kotick had been informed of allegations of misconduct and assault spanning several years, some of which were not adequately reported to the board. Moreover, The Verge highlighted accusations of harassment against Kotick himself. Activision Blizzard responded to the report, labeling it as “misleading.”

Following the revelation, Activision Blizzard employees arranged a walkout, urging Kotick’s resignation, although he remained in his position. Kotick continued to lead Activision Blizzard until Microsoft’s acquisition was finalized in 2023.

At a time of upheaval for TikTok, Kotick’s purported interest arises amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny. Lawmakers recently introduced the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” with President Biden expressing intent to sign it if passed.

The bill, scheduled for a vote on Wednesday in the House, mandates ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to divest the app within six months. Failure to comply would result in its removal from US app stores.