Here’s the Schedule for Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024

The Asian Cricket Council announced the Women’s T20I Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024.

This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women’s cricket across Asia.

ACC President, Jay Shah, informed: “The Women’s T20I Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket in the region. We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women’s cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans.”

Joining the cricketing powerhouses of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be the semi-finalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 – UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region.

In line with the ACC’s vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women’s T20I Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup has become a significant event in the ACC calendar, providing a platform for women cricketers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

Here are the groups:

Group A Group B Pakistan Bangladesh India Sri Lanka Nepal Malaysia UAE Thailand

Here is the full schedule: