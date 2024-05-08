Govt Prepares Terms of Reference For Restructuring IT Ministry

The federal government has started working on attracting foreign investment in vital sectors. As part of this effort, key federal ministries are undergoing reorganization to enhance efficiency, sources informed ProPakistani.

Sources said Terms of Reference (TORs) have been prepared for restructuring the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication. The IT Ministry sought input from IT, Telecom, Legal, Internal Coordination, and others departments to prepare these TORs.

Via restructuring, skilled technicians and consultants will be hired to transform the IT and Telecom sectors. Sources said the Establishment Division will facilitate this process by creating appropriate pay scales for such candidates.

Departments involved will identify their specific needs for professionals and technicians.

Sources added that the recent extension of the retirement age up to 65 years for important appointments may help attract a bigger pool of experienced and eligible candidates. Salaries of up to Rs. 2 million per month may be offered to selected individuals.

Moreover, ministries will now have the flexibility to engage consultancy firms for capacity building and to undertake major global projects.