Karachi to Host Only 5 Matches in PSL 10

National Bank Arena in Karachi will only host five matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season following the poor attendance of the spectators in the stadium in PSL season 9.

It has been proposed, reportedly, that the poor numbers in the stadium’s spectator turnout have made the stakeholders allot the matches to other cities where the turnout is significantly better.

Playoffs of the PSL are rumored to be heading overseas to the United Kingdom, with iconic stadiums in London, Birmingham, and Manchester set to host the crucial matches.

According to recent reports, it has been proposed that the four PSL playoff matches are likely to be held at three renowned venues in England including, The Oval Stadium in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

ALSO READ Quetta’s Bugti Stadium to Get Floodlights Within Next 3 Months

This move not only represents a bold step for the PSL but it remains to be seen whether or not the execution of this plan will take place next year.

Quetta Gladiators, a prominent franchise in the PSL, will play all its home matches in Lahore. Karachi, traditionally a cricketing hub, is reportedly set to host only five matches, reflecting the poor infrastructure of the stadium and the fans’ disinterest in the matches.

Moreover, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host ten matches each next season, while Multan will host five PSL matches next season.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will act as the home venue for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United whereas the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will play their home matches in the Gaddafi Stadium.

Karachi Kings will play all its home matches in the National Bank, Arena in Karachi while Multan Sultans will use the Multan Cricket Stadium for their home advantage.

ALSO READ Former SRH Skipper Opens Up On His Strained Relationship With The Franchise

Meanwhile, Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar and Bugti Stadium in Quetta won’t be used as hosting venues as their renovation is still not complete considering that the PCB Chairman has announced the installation of floodlights in Bugti Cricket Stadium today.

These changes come amid ongoing efforts to bolster Pakistan’s cricket infrastructure and expand the PSL’s appeal globally.