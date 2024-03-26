Lahore Board Faces Yet Another Final Exam Question Paper Leak Incident

The integrity of examination systems is under intense scrutiny yet again as reports emerge of a 9th class board exam paper being leaked on WhatsApp just 15 minutes after the exam began in Lahore. This unfortunate incident highlights a disturbing trend that undermines the credibility of educational assessments.

Despite efforts to maintain confidentiality, instances of cheating complaints from various centers further compound the challenges faced by the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

The Lahore BISE, entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations, has come under severe criticism for its failure to prevent leaks and maintain the confidentiality of question papers.

Despite implementing stringent measures, including warnings and heightened security protocols, the board has faltered in its duty to uphold the sanctity of examinations. The inability to curb such malpractices reflects poorly on the board’s management and raises questions about its competence in managing examination logistics.

This incident follows a previous occurrence where the matric exam was also leaked on WhatsApp in Lahore.

The Higher Education Department cautioned the administration of Lahore Boards to implement measures to ensure the confidentiality of question papers.

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, along with relevant authorities, must take swift and decisive action to plug loopholes, enforce strict protocols, and deter potential perpetrators. Only through collective vigilance and concerted efforts can the sanctity of examinations be preserved and the trust of students and society at large be reinstated.