Rain With Winds and Thunderstorms Predicted Across Pakistan

The Met Office has reported that a westerly wave is expected to enter the western parts of the country on March 27th and is likely to affect the upper and central parts by March 28th, persisting until March 31st. Under the influence of this weather system:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain, windstorm, and thunderstorm (with snowfall over the mountains) are anticipated in various regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram from March 27th to March 31st. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also expected on March 29th and 30th.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms (with snowfall over the hills) are forecasted in various regions including Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from March 27th to April 1st. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also expected on March 29th and 30th.

Punjab/Islamabad

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in several areas including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali from March 27th (evening/night) to March 31st. Additionally, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are forecasted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar from March 28th to March 30th. Isolated windstorms/hailstorms are also expected in the province during the forecast period.

Balochistan

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in various regions including Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, and Khuzdar from March 27th to March 29th. Dry weather and dust-raising winds are expected in the southern parts of the province.

Sindh

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, and Dadu on March 28th and 29th. Dry weather and dust-raising winds are expected in the southern parts of the province.

Possible Impact and Advice