Wheat Worth Rs. 800 Million ‘Disappear’ in Sindh

A staggering case of wheat theft has emerged in Sindh, where approximately 47,000 bags of wheat, valued at a whopping Rs. 800 million, have disappeared from various warehouses under the supervision of the Sindh Food Department in Khairpur district.

Following an initial inquiry, authorities have suspended at least three government officials, including the district food controller and supervisors.

The discrepancy in wheat stocks came to light during a physical audit conducted by officers of the Food Department. It was revealed that the substantial quantity of wheat, stored in gunny bags, was unaccounted for across various storage facilities within Khairpur district.

Officials from the District Food Department have confirmed the theft, asserting that the missing wheat bags were pilfered from warehouses located in Khairpur, Sitharja, Gumbat, Thari Mir Wah, Choundko, Sikandarabad, and other areas within the district. The total value of the pilfered wheat bags is estimated to be approximately Rs800 million.

The disappearance of such a large quantity of wheat has far-reaching implications, not only in terms of financial loss but also for food security and public trust in governmental institutions. The incident exposes vulnerabilities within the food supply chain and highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to strengthen storage facilities, enhance oversight mechanisms, and ensure accountability.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, it is imperative to prioritize corrective actions and reforms aimed at strengthening the integrity of the food supply chain and restoring public trust in governmental institutions.