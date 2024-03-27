Bluetooth Speakers May be Dangerous For Your Pets: Study

A recent study conducted by Genode has shed light on the unforeseen risks that the widespread use of Bluetooth speakers in households may pose to pets.

Although convenient, these devices carry unforeseen risks that can compromise the well-being of pets. They emit ultrasonic frequencies that are undetectable to humans but audible to cats and dogs, potentially causing distress or harm to our furry companions.

Due to the distinct auditory systems developed by humans and animals, they perceive sounds differently from each other. While humans typically hear within the range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, pets like cats and dogs have a broader hearing range, extending up to 65 kHz and 45 kHz, respectively.

The bass tones emitted by idle tunes from Bluetooth speakers often exceed 23,000 Hz. This can potentially disturb the nervous system, disrupt sleep patterns, and even cause hearing damage to pets, underscoring the importance of considering their sensitivity to sound frequencies.

Constant exposure to high-frequency sounds can induce behavioral changes and health issues in pets. Symptoms such as restlessness, agitation, and the onset of anxiety or aggression may manifest as a result. Additionally, prolonged exposure to such sounds can lead to irreversible hearing loss, significantly impacting the quality of life for pets.

What to Do?

Thankfully, the researchers behind the study have also shared guidelines on how to prevent the negative impacts on pets such as keeping Bluetooth speakers away from pets and minimizing prolonged exposure. The speakers should also be turned off completely when not in use. Changing the frequency output of speakers through equalizers could also help.