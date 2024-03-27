Vivo Pad 3 Pro and TWS 4 Earbuds Launch Alongside New Foldable Phones

Vivo’s recent launch event in China showcased not only the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro but also introduced additional exciting devices to the lineup. Among them is the Vivo Pad3 Pro, marking the brand’s latest flagship Android tablet, alongside the debut of the Vivo TWS 4 series earbuds, expanding the range of offerings from the manufacturer.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro

Since this is a pro model, the new Vivo tablet features an expansive 13″ LCD panel that comes with a 3,096 x 2,064px resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Additionally, the screen supports HDR10 content, has high color accuracy covering the entire P3 color gamut, and can hit 900 nits of peak brightness. There is also support for the Vivo Pencil 2 as well as an optional keyboard. There are a total of 8 speakers onboard with spatial audio.

The camera setup is rather simple, featuring only a single 13MP primary shooter on the back and an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Hardware power is driven by the flagship grade Dimensity 9300 SoC and it can paired with up to 16 GB of LPPDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 memory. Thermals are kept in check using a custom graphite heat sink and copper cooling matrix.

Just like the Chinese versions of Vivo phones, the Pad 3 Pro also boots Origin OS 4 instead of Funtouch OS on top of Android 14. It has built-in support for Vivo’s in-house BlueLM LM AI model to enable generative AI features such as text generation and summarization. The tablet can be used remotely from a Windows or Mac computer and can also be used as a secondary screen.

Vivo says that the 11,500 mAh battery can provide up to 70 days of standby time and can be topped up quickly with 66W fast charging.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro has a starting price of $415 in China and is available in grey, blue, and purple colors.

Vivo TWS 4

Presenting two versions, the Vivo TWS 4 lineup caters to diverse audio preferences, with the TWS 4 Hi-Fi model distinguishing itself by offering support for the aptX Lossless audio codec. Meanwhile, the standard variant ensures high-quality audio with LDAC and aptX Adaptive codecs.

Both iterations of the TWS 4 boast impressive features, including 12.2mm drivers for rich sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 55 dB, and specialized acoustic diaphragms crafted from ceramic tungsten material. Additionally, seamless connectivity is ensured through Bluetooth 5.4 technology.

For convenience on the go, the TWS 4 models deliver extended battery life, offering up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, with the accompanying case providing an additional 45 hours of usage.

The available colors are blue and grey and the starting price is $55.