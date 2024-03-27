Faisalabad Master Plan is Illegal According to Lahore High Court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ruled against the Faisalabad Master Plan, declaring it as illegal.

According to details, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC ordered to appointment of a consultant to monitor the environmental impact of the Master Plan.

During the proceedings, Justice Karim stated that the formulation of a master plan requires obtaining a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the environment department.

He added that initiating the Faisalabad Master Plan before establishing the required regulations is a violation of legal procedures. It should be recalled that major corruption was exposed by the anti-corruption establishment in the approval process of the Faisalabad Master Plan last year.

The ACE spokesperson had accused the former chairman of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mian Waris Aziz and former DG MDA Zahid Ikram of causing damage worth millions to the national treasure.

The spokesperson revealed that the accused allegedly accepted millions of rupees in bribes to unlawfully convert agricultural land into commercial property.

However, Zahid Ikram, who was appointed as DG Multan Development Authority, allegedly altered the master plan with the help of a frontman, building inspector Honey Shehzad.

The Anti-Corruption Faisalabad conducted a raid at the MDA office to arrest Zahid Ikram, but he managed to flee his office. Meanwhile, cases were registered against Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram.