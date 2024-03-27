Punjab Chief Minister Unveils “Chief Minister Roshan Gharana” Program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to launch the “Chief Minister Roshan Gharana” program across the province.

According to details, 50,000 solar systems will be distributed in Punjab under the scheme. During a meeting on Tuesday, the CM ordered the officials to install one-kilowatt solar systems immediately.

ALSO READ Punjab Launches Initiative to Protect Bikers From Kite Strings

She also urged the adoption of cutting-edge solar technology. In Phase I, with a budget allocation of Rs 12.6 billion, solar systems will be provided to 50,000 protected consumers, who utilize 100 units monthly, through a balloting process.

Each system will comprise advanced solar panels, inverters, batteries, and other necessary accessories.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Power Development Company (PPDCL), Managing Director Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) and other officials.

ALSO READ Rain With Winds and Thunderstorms Predicted Across Pakistan

After being elected as the province’s first female Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz has taken various initiatives for public welfare. Earlier this month, the CM approved the launch of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project in the province.

Under this initiative, over three thousand houses will be constructed for low-income families in each district of Punjab.