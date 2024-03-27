Govt to Cut Cargo Handling Charges By 50% For Exporters At Sea Ports

The government will halve wharfage charges for exporters at Karachi Port and Port Qasim to help the export sector.

This was revealed by Maritime Affairs Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh at a meeting with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid vocal criticism from the business community regarding the significant spike in cargo handling charges by terminal operators, particularly Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited, which secured ten berths at Karachi Port last year.

The aviation minister said measures would be implemented to regulate terminal charges and prevent unauthorized increases.

Sheikh expressed confidence in the coalition government’s capability to guide the economy towards recovery.

The minister revealed plans to enhance and develop the country’s port infrastructure.

Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Magoon proposed creating an elevated track within the port area to curb congestion caused by heavy imports. Magoon also advocated for a comprehensive shipping policy in consultation with stakeholders.