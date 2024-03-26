Planning Minister Directs to Expedite Construction of 300 MW Gwadar Power Plant

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of the Gwadar Power Plant.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of Gwadar Power Plant. The meeting was attended by the officials of the ministry, Managing Director, Private Power, Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Commercial Minister Counselor from the Chinese embassy, Yang Guangyuan, and other relevant stakeholders.

The PPIB is processing the 300 MW coal power project at Gwadar, being developed by CIHC Pak Power Company (Pvt) Limited (CPPCL). The project is on the ‘priority list’ of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and holds paramount importance for the energy infrastructure and economic development of the region.

“The supply of electricity is essential in Gwadar and no delay will be accepted,” said the minister while directing the concerned stakeholders to remove all the bottlenecks and start the construction work immediately.

Terming Gwadar ‘the gateway of CPEC’, the minister said that the incumbent government has expedited the implementation of Phase 2 of the CPEC while integrating it with five new economic corridors.

The development of Gwadar Port City, New Gwadar International Airport and East Bay Expressway is going to transform the city of Gwadar into a maritime trade hub and a new smart port for the region. It will also lead to industrialization in Balochistan, he said.