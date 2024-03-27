PSX Skyrockets to New All-Time High On IMF News, PIA Privatization

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 2:43 pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Wednesday with authorities edging closer to a new deal with the International Monetary Fund and the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

After opening trade at 65,906 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.06 percent or 701 points at 1:25 PM to a new high of 66,607.

The benchmark index closed at 66,547, surpassing its previous highest level of 66,427 points.

The KMI 30 index gathered 1,004 points settling at 111,665, while the KSE All share index surged by 390 points to close at 44,075.

CEO Topline Securities Muhammed Sohail told ProPakistani, “Good progress on privatization and likely new deal with IMF helping benchmark KSE 100 index reaching close to all-time high closing of 66427 see in December 2023. Moreover, foreign fund buying as shown by NCCPL data also supports share prices, which are trading at an attractive PE of less than 4”.

He added, “Pakistan market is now the Best Performing market with the highest gain in the last 6 months”.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (PSX: LOTCHEM) with over 38.7 million shares traded, followed by Telecard Limited (PSX: TELE) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PSX: PTC). The scrips had 29.1 million shares and 24.7 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
LOTCHEM 19.44 19.95 18.9 0.55 42,830,726
TELE 9.42 9.44 8.4 0.75 29,177,024
PTC 17.31 17.31 16.21 1.21 24,701,735
TOMCL 33.23 33.23 31.5 2.21 18,792,000
HASCOL 7.84 8.13 7.81 -0.02 16,036,000
TRG 70.05 70.9 69.01 -0.08 14,931,452
AGL 27.04 27.04 24.0 1.89 11,634,000

