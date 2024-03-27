Telecard Sells First Tranche of Shares in Supernet to Subsidiary

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 1:13 pm
Telecard | PSX | ProPakistani

Telecard Limited (PSX: TELE) has sold the first tranche of its shareholding in Supernet Limited (PSX: GEMSPNL) to Hallmark Company Limited, the tech company informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

The transaction comprises 62.9 million shares constituting 51 percent of the issued and paid-up capital of Supernet Limited.

ALSO READ

The company first entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Hallmark in February for the sale and transfer of 100.2 million shares in equity constituting 81.18 percent of Supernet Limited.

Hallmark Company Limited is a subsidiary of Telecard.

TELE is licensed to provide fully integrated telecommunications services, including basic wireless telephony, long-distance and international services, and payphones.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Celebrates EQUAL Pakistan’s Second Anniversary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>