Saudi Arabia Announces Seasonal Job Opportunities for Hajj

As the anticipation for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage builds, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has unveiled a golden opportunity for individuals seeking employment during this sacred time. With the announcement of seasonal job openings, aspiring candidates have the chance to contribute to the smooth facilitation of the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest gatherings of Muslims from around the world.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia is now accepting applications for seasonal positions linked to the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

Those interested can apply via the ministry’s website, and the application period remains open until Ramadan 18 (March 28).

These temporary roles will be based in Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah, offering employment opportunities across various essential positions crucial for the seamless organization of the Hajj pilgrimage.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Bans Pilgrims from Performing Second Umrah During Ramadan

Positions up for grabs include supervisors for Hajj and Umrah, customer service representatives, mechanical technicians, engineers, and drivers. Additionally, applicants must fall within the age bracket of 22 to 45 years and successfully pass a personal interview.

Preference will be given to candidates boasting prior experience in Hajj and Umrah-related fields. Proficiency in languages commonly spoken by pilgrims, such as Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, or Malay, is considered advantageous.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah highlights that the application window spans from Ramadan 15 to 18, urging prospective applicants to submit their applications within this timeframe.

With roles available in key locations and a diverse range of responsibilities, prospective applicants have the chance to contribute meaningfully to one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world. As the application window remains open, now is the time to seize this opportunity and become an integral part of the revered Hajj pilgrimage.