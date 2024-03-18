Saudi Arabia Bans Pilgrims from Performing Second Umrah During Ramadan

In an effort to alleviate overcrowding, Saudi Arabia has announced that the repetition of Umrah, the minor pilgrimage in Mecca, during Ramadan will not be permitted.

Ramadan, which commenced last week, typically witnesses a surge in Umrah pilgrimages at the Grand Mosque, revered as Islam’s holiest site.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that no permits will be issued for performing two or more Umrahs during Ramadan. It urges the faithful to adhere to a single lesser pilgrimage during this sacred month.

Explaining the rationale behind the restriction, the ministry highlighted its objective to ease congestion, provide others with the opportunity to undertake Umrah, and facilitate crowd management.

According to Nusuk, a Saudi government platform dedicated to electronically managing Umrah procedures, attempts to obtain a permit for a second Umrah by the same individual will result in a message stating: “The permit issuance fails. To give everyone the chance to perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage can’t be repeated in Ramadan.”