Vivo X Fold 3 Launched as The Lightest Foldable Phone Yet, X Fold 3 Pro Joins With Premium Specs

Vivo’s latest generation of foldables has arrived in China and this time it’s a series complete with vanilla and Pro models. The Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro not only bring hardware improvements across the board but also take the crown as the lightest foldables to date, taking the title from Honor’s Magic V2.

Design and Display

At a mere 219g, the Vivo X Fold 3 sets a new standard as the lightest horizontal inward foldable phone available. Surpassing the weight of conventional bar phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221g) and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232g), as well as fellow foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (253g), it redefines portability.

In comparison to its predecessor, the X Fold 2, which weighed a substantial 279g and measured 12.9mm when folded, the X Fold 3 impressively trims down to a sleek 10.2mm profile.

Display specifications are shared between the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. The main screen on the inside is a large 8.03″ panel based on Samsung’s E7 material. It features a screen resolution of 2,480 x 2,200px, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500nits.

The outer screen is a 6.53″ display, resembling those on standard bar-sized phones. The resolution here is 1,172 x 2,748px and the refresh rate is 120Hz with the same 4,500 nits peak brightness, which is more than double the amount on Vivo X Fold 2. This screen is based on Q9 Plus material.

Internals and Software

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and complemented by the custom Vivo V3 imaging chip, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers flagship-grade performance. Available in two configurations – 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage – it utilizes LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 memory to ensure swift operation and ample storage capacity.

The standard X Fold 3 has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the X Fold 2 and it does not have the custom V3 imaging chip either. It has more memory options, starting from 12 GB/256 GB, and goes all the way to 16 GB/1 TB.

Since the phones are only in China for now, you get Origin OS 4 instead of Funtouch OS on top of Android 14.

Cameras

The heart of the camera system, the V3 imaging chip, handles data originating from the 50MP “ultra-sensing” primary camera on the X Fold 3 Pro. This flagship camera unit boasts a large 1/1.3” OmniVision OV50H sensor paired with an f/1.68 lens featuring optical image stabilization (OIS). Notably, this sensor surpasses the dimensions of its predecessor, the 1/1.49” Sony IMX866v found in the X Fold 2, albeit contributing to a slight increase in device weight.

Accompanying the primary camera are notable additions: a 64MP 3x telephoto module housing an OV64B sensor (1/2”) coupled with an f/2.57 lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle module offering a wide 119° field of view, incorporating a Samsung JN1 sensor (1/2.76”). For selfies, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring two 32MP sensors (1/3.6”).

As for the standard X Fold 3, it features a 50MP Sony sensor (IMX920) measuring 1/1.49”, paired with an f/1.75 lens equipped with OIS. Complementing this powerhouse is a 50MP 50mm portrait camera housing a 1/2.93” IMX816 sensor and boasting an f/1.85 lens.

Additionally, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, utilizing the same JN1 sensor with a 119° field of view and an f/1.85 aperture, adds versatility to the photographic capabilities. Meanwhile, the selfie camera setup remains consistent with 32MP units.

Battery and Pricing

In terms of battery, the X Fold 3 Pro has received a major boost over its predecessor, featuring a massive 5,700 mAh unit which is 900 mAh larger than the X Fold 2. This is paired with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless.

The standard X Fold 3 battery size nearly reaches the Pro model with a 5,500 mAh capacity. It comes with 80W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging available here.

The Vivo X Fold 3 has a starting price of $968 in China while the X Fold 3 Pro will go for $1393. Both phones will be available in Black and White color options.

Specifications