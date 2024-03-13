Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Almost Gets All its Specifications Leaked

In August of last year, Xiaomi unveiled the Mix Fold 3, and currently, it’s in the process of developing the Mix Fold 4, with a potential summer launch on the horizon.

Today, Digital Chat Station, a prominent Weibo leaker, has disclosed a set of specifications for the Mix Fold 4. While not complete, these details provide significant insight into the forthcoming foldable smartphone, raising anticipation even further.

Xiaomi is working on reducing the display crease on its foldables and it is going to be visible on the new Mix Fold 4, touted to have a less prominent crease than before. The foldable will feature the recently modernized two-way satellite communication function for emergencies as well as an IP rating for water resistance.

Further enhancements may involve a custom x-axis linear vibration motor and a weight ranging between 220g and 240g. Notably, the hinge has undergone reinforcement, promising heightened durability compared to previous iterations.

As for memory configurations, the Mix Fold 4 will bring flagship-grade options including up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The same goes for battery specs, which will include a large 5,000 mAh cell despite the phone’s slim form factor. It will be paired with 100W of blazing-fast wired charging.

The 50MP main camera on the back is also expected to be powerful with its large aperture and a partnering periscope zoom camera. The must-have ultrawide should be there too as well as a telephoto camera similar to the Mix Fold 3.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, these specifications paint a compelling picture of the device as a worthy successor to the Mix Fold 3. The first foldable to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, is going to be the Vivo X Fold 3 which is expected to launch sooner.