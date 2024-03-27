Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Turbo Appears in Official Hands-On Image

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 series is expected to get a flagship killer model soon dubbed the Note 13 Turbo. This high-end handset is slated to feature the recently launched flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which comes with on-device generative AI.

There are little details available on the Redmi Note 13 Turbo so far, but some rumors claim that it will go international as the Poco F6. Now a new image sheds light on what to expect from this phone.

This image comes from Redmi’s General Manager Thomas Wang who showcased the phone’s “attractive front side” while talking about Xiaomi’s legacy of powerful and relatively affordable smartphones. The phone he is holding is likely none other than the Redmi Note 13 Turbo. The image above appeared in a short video posted on Chinese social media.

As per the image, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo could have slim and perfectly symmetrical bezels on top of a flat screen. There is a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a protruding power button, meaning the fingerprint sensor is not on the side, but underneath the screen, which is only possible on OLED panels.

Going back to the device’s SoC, the recently launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, sits between the second-generation and third-generation of Snapdragon 8 chips in terms of hardware power. The chip’s CPU configuration consists of one prime Cortex-X4 core at 3 GHz.

If the circulating rumors hold and the Note 13 Turbo indeed debuts with this chipset, it will mark a significant milestone as the first device within the renowned midrange lineup to adopt such a robust platform.