Your Ultimate Guide to Sehri and Iftar Deals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

As the sun dips below the horizon and the evening breeze carries the aroma of delicious delicacies, it’s that time of the year again in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, brings with it not only spiritual reflection and devotion but also the joyous anticipation of breaking fast with loved ones. And what better way to celebrate than by exploring the plethora of sehri and iftar deals offered by the vibrant restaurants across these twin cities?

With a myriad of choices available, hunting down the ultimate Sehri and Iftar deals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi can feel like diving into a buffet of options. But fret not, because we’ve got your back!

Right here at Twin Cities, we’ve whipped up a nifty guide to steer you through the labyrinth of delectable offerings in the cities. Whether you’re hankering for classic Pakistani fare, yearning for a taste of international cuisine, or on the hunt for wholesome eats, our guide has your taste buds covered.

Sally’s

Tau’s

Asian Wok

Monal

District 6

Basha Istanbul

La Montana

Khyber Dodai

Kitchen Deli

Hanif Rajput Grill

California Pizza

DES PARDES Saidpur Village

14th Street Pizza

Bait Al Arab Mandi

Crema Cafe

Sage Cafe & Grill

Khyber Hujra

Towcheen Restaurant

Kapacious

Khoka Khola

English Tea House Islamabad

Loafology Bakery & Cafe

Ginyaki

ALSO READ Karachi Traffic Police Will Not Fine People During These Hours

BLT

Xtapa

Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi

Adaab

So, whether you’re a devout foodie or simply seeking to experience the rich culinary tapestry of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, this Ramadan, don’t miss out on the opportunity to indulge in the sehri and iftar deals offered by the city’s diverse array of restaurants. After all, nothing brings people together like good food shared with good company. Ramadan Mubarak!