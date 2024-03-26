Karachi Traffic Police Will Not Fine People During These Hours

Karachi Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz has ordered against issuing fines to commuters rushing home from 5 pm until iftar during the month of Ramadan.

He directed all traffic officers deployed in the metropolis to maintain smooth traffic flow to ensure that citizens get to their homes for the iftar on time.

The DIG also ordered the traffic official that those traveling with their family members should be allowed to proceed with a warning instead of receiving a challan.

However, the traffic cops have been directed to concentrate on breaches of one-way regulations as it is one of the major causes of road accidents and disruption of the flow of traffic.

DIG Nawaz urged citizens to refrain from parking rickshaws, cars, and motorcycles at turning points.

“Officers without body-worn cameras will not issue challans. Traffic officers and cops will not stand on the roads together and they will ensure strict compliance with fast lane at Sharea Faisal, directing the motorcyclists to keep in by-lane,” he stated.

Furthermore, he ordered the traffic officials to schedule car lifting operations, which will be carried out solely for instances of double parking or illegal parking. The DIG warned that departmental action would be taken against officers found behaving inappropriately with citizens.