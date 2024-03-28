FDE Suddenly Changes Spring Break for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has come under criticism for its inconsistent and puzzling spring vacation schedule for Islamabad’s educational institutes.

On Wednesday, the FDE announced that spring break shall be observed in all educational institutions working under its control from April 8 to 12. Furthermore, the Directorate added that the new academic session shall commence from April 15.

However, the FDE’s announcement has drawn criticism from the teaching staff for its lack of consideration for academic requirements. They have voiced their concerns regarding the overlapping of these spring vacations with the Eidul Fitr holidays, which are expected to coincide with the same dates.

According to the teachers, the purpose of spring vacations is to offer teachers and students a well-deserved break following the conclusion of the academic session on March 31st. A female teacher told a national daily that they need a break to recharge and prepare for the new academic session following a hectic session.

She added that FDE authorities seem to be lacking awareness regarding the academic needs of institutions. Moreover, she also urged the federal government to appoint a regular Director General.

It is pertinent to mention that previously, the FDE had announced that the spring break will be observed from April 1 to 7, 2024. Now, the sudden change of schedule has drawn severe criticism from stakeholders.

The teaching staff has urged the authorities to reconsider their decision and announce the break according to the original schedule.