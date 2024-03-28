LDA Demolishes Numerous Illegal Properties in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions, undertaking a series of demolitions and sealings in various areas of the city. On Wednesday, several structures and properties felt the brunt of the LDA’s ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized development.

The crackdown targeted multiple localities, including Johar Town, Audit and Accounts, Raiwind Road, Nespak Society, and adjacent schemes. In a coordinated operation, the LDA team executed demolitions and sealings to tackle the proliferation of illegal structures.

In Johar Town and Audit and Accounts, the LDA team took action by partially demolishing Plot No. 339-D and completely demolishing an illegal commercial building near Mouza Sadhoki, along with Plot No. 934-B on Raiwind Road in Ali Town. Additionally, an illegal private bookshop on Plot No. 12 F 2 in Johar Town and Raiwind Road, Ali Town, were also demolished.

In terms of sealings, Plot No. 778 and 74 in Johar Town’s G Four Block, along with Plot No. 315 in H Block, were sealed. Plot No. 36 in K Block Johar Town and Plot No. 207 D One in Nespak Society also faced sealings as part of the LDA’s enforcement actions.

The crackdown comes amidst a broader effort by the LDA to maintain urban order and ensure sustainable development in Lahore. By targeting illegal constructions and unauthorized businesses, the authority seeks to create an environment conducive to orderly growth and the well-being of residents.

As the LDA continues its vigilance against illegal constructions, it sends a clear message that adherence to regulations is non-negotiable. Through concerted efforts and community cooperation, Lahore can thrive as a city that balances progress with responsible urban planning, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.