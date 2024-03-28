Samsung Promises to Deliver Galaxy AI to 10 Crore People in Current Rollout

Starting today, Samsung has entered the next phase of its Galaxy AI feature rollout through its One UI 6.1 update, which is set to reach various flagship phones including the Galaxy S23 family (including S23 FE), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

According to Samsung VP Nick Porter, the current rollout aims to bring Galaxy AI features to 100 million devices around the globe once the update reaches far and wide. These features will include all of which were introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup in January such as live translation, text summaries, AI wallpapers, and more.

Folks over at GSMAerna had the chance to interview the Samsung VP and asked him about the company’s plans to release Galaxy AI for older generation phones since there have been multiple reports in the past claiming that the Korean phone maker plans to do so sometime in the future.

Sadly, Porter neither confirmed nor denied the question, but clarified that Samsung is still in the process of deciding which devices should get Galaxy AI and whether they will get the whole package of features or just the ones that work best with older hardware, on a device-by-device basis. That being said, Samsung has not made any specific arrangements yet.

Therefore, while there’s still potential for older phones, we will have to wait a bit longer before any official confirmation. On a positive note, the VP assured that support for additional languages will be integrated into Chat Assist and Live Translate later this year.