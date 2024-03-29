Action Launched After DIG’s Son’s Aerial Firing Videos Go Viral on Social Media

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 2:46 pm

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has ordered an inquiry following the circulation of viral videos on social media showing Asher, the son of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar, engaging in aerial firing.

In a series of videos circulating on social media, the son of DIG Azfar Mahesar was captured flaunting a variety of weapons and engaging in aerial firing.

In an interview with ARY News, Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar stated that he has instructed the Karachi police to conduct a forensic analysis of the videos and take appropriate action against DIG Mahesar if he is found to be involved in the incident.

Following the circulation of the videos, Karachi police swiftly filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation into the incident.

The police have reiterated their commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter, despite acknowledging that some of the videos may be old or edited.

On the eve of the new year 2024, Karachi witnessed several incidents of aerial firing, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals in various parts of the city. The Karachi police had warned that individuals engaging in aerial firing would face charges of terrorism.

However, despite the warnings, people across the city engaged in aerial firing, injuring multiple individuals.

Arsalan Khattak

