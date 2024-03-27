Karachi Police Deploys Shaheen Force to Crackdown on Rising Street Crimes

With the alarming rise of street crimes in the city, the Karachi police have taken decisive action by mobilizing the Shaheen Force to tackle the rampant criminal activities plaguing the metropolitan area. The surge in street crimes has tragically led to the loss of several lives, prompting authorities to reinforce security measures.

In response to the alarming situation, the District West police have initiated steps to address the pressing issue of street crimes. A 150-member team has been dispatched for a refresher course to enhance their capabilities in combating criminal activities effectively. Additionally, multiple teams of the Shaheen Force have been ordered to crackdown on street crimes across various neighborhoods.

The decision to mobilize the Shaheen Force comes amidst growing concerns over the failure of previous caretaker government-appointed officials to effectively address the surge in criminal activities. DIG West Irfan Baloch expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation, highlighting the unfortunate incidents where citizens have fallen victim either to ruthless robbers or in crossfire with law enforcement.

Recent reports reveal a harrowing statistic, with as many as 45 Karachi citizens losing their lives in 2024 due to resistance against robberies. February witnessed the highest number of fatalities, with 20 citizens succumbing to such incidents. The grim toll underscores the urgent need for robust measures to curb street crimes and ensure the safety of residents.

In a bid to reinforce law and order, the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the second time has been met with anticipation. The decision, endorsed by the Sindh government and the federal authorities, signifies a unified effort to address the prevailing security challenges.

The recent reshuffling within the Sindh police department, including the appointment of key officials such as DIG West Irfan Baloch and DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, reflects a concerted strategy to strengthen policing efforts across various domains. Moreover, the appointment of DIGs for specialized branches underscores a holistic approach towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities.