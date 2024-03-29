NADRA Changes Processing Time for Urgent ID Cards

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has recently implemented significant improvements in its service delivery by reducing the processing time for urgent Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) without any additional charges.

Previously, the delivery period for Urgent Identity Cards stood at 23 days, but now, it has been significantly reduced to just 15 days. This development was announced by a NADRA official through their official account, heralding positive news for citizens seeking prompt issuance of their ID cards.

Under the new arrangement, individuals can submit an urgent application for their ID cards at any NADRA office and expect delivery within the expedited timeframe of 15 days. This enhancement in service aims to alleviate the inconvenience faced by applicants and enhance overall efficiency in ID card processing.

In addition to the improved delivery timeframe, NADRA has also revised its fee structure for different categories of ID cards. Effective from this month onwards, a fee of Rs750 is levied for a normal ID card, while an urgent ID card incurs a fee of Rs1500.

For those opting for an executive ID card, NADRA is charging a fee of Rs2500. These revised fees are intended to reflect the services rendered and ensure transparency in the application process.

Overall, these initiatives by NADRA signify a commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and modernizing service delivery. By reducing processing times and introducing transparent fee structures, NADRA aims to streamline operations and provide a more efficient and convenient experience for applicants seeking CNICs.

The implementation of faster processing times for urgent ID cards by NADRA marks a significant milestone in the organization’s efforts to improve service delivery and meet the needs of citizens efficiently. By prioritizing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, NADRA is poised to further enhance its reputation as a reliable provider of essential identification services in Pakistan.